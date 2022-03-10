After Navjot Sidhu's loss in Punjab polls, is Archana Puran Singh's seat in Kapil Sharma show under threat?

Controversial cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost from his East Amritsar seat. While most people thought that the fight will be between political heavyweights Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia, it was AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur who has won the seat. Immediately after Sidhu's defeat, social media began having a field day and was flooded with memes and tweets with people saying that Archana Puran Singh is now a worried woman. Reason? Archana is now a part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', a chair which was earlier occupied by Sidhu.

The interesting thing is that after Sidhu's defeat, Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter! Funny memes of Archana began going viral on Twitter, with people saying that, Archana is worried, lest Sidhu gets back to take over his position in Kapil Sharma show. Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in the year 2019. It is said that Sidhu was removed from Kapil's show after his statement regarding the Pulwama terror attack. Then his place was taken over by Archana Puran Singh in the show.

This wasn't the first time such comments have been made by fans. And Archana didn't seem to like the comment too much. She had earlier told the Times Of India, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”

Here are some of the funny memes:

#PunjabElections2022

after #Siddhu ji trailing in election , Archana ji is worried ,

Ab judge ki kursi khatre me hai #archanapuransingh pic.twitter.com/UAcaJdRLuU — Jam Kisan (@JamKisan1) March 10, 2022

#PunjabElections2022

after #Siddhu ji trailing in election , Archana ji is worried ,

Ab judge ki kursi khatre me hai #archanapuransingh pic.twitter.com/UAcaJdRLuU — Jam Kisan (@JamKisan1) March 10, 2022

Reality check!

While memes have flooded the internet, the reality remains different. If Sidhu would have actually wanted to get back to the show, it would not have been possible as the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees, along with other organisation, have already issued a non co-operation notice against Sidhu for his remarks on Pulwama terror attack. This means he can't do 'The Kapil Sharma Show' even if he wanted and Sidhu is banned from entering Film City in Mumbai.

Sidhu, faced heat from several quarters for his remarks following the Pulwama attack. While India was united in calling for strict action against Pakistan, Sidhu had said that the country could not be blamed for the for the actions of 'a handful of people'.

Live TV