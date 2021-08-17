हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral Videos

Baby pandas fight to climb tree, curious what happened next? Watch here

The video is being widely circulated on social media platforms and has so far bagged over 14k views.  

Baby pandas fight to climb tree, curious what happened next? Watch here
Image credit: Facebook/iPanda

Beijing: The Internet is flooded with videos illustrating adorable activities of various animals but nothing can top the cuteness of the pandas. Most people adore pandas and love to watch videos showcasing their cute activities in the wilderness. One such video has now gone viral on social media in which two pandas are seen fighting to climb a tree.

The clip shared by a Facebook page shows two pandas hindering one another from climbing and ending up in an adorable quarrel. After a few seconds, one of the pandas leaves the fight and tries to climb the tree again, but surprisingly couldn't climb first. 

In the video, the Mommy panda has also made a cameo and is spotted wandering around.

Watch: 

The video has so far bagged 14k views and nearly 3k likes.  

ALSO WATCH: Man carries 22-foot long snake on his shoulder, leaves netizens thrilled-Watch

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral VideosTrending Videosanimal videosPanda
Next
Story

Bizarre! Man dies as flying peacock hits Royal Enfield Bullet

Must Watch

PT17M31S

Afghanistan Crisis: Video of Taliban's terror in Kabul