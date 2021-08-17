Baby pandas fight to climb tree, curious what happened next? Watch here

Beijing: The Internet is flooded with videos illustrating adorable activities of various animals but nothing can top the cuteness of the pandas. Most people adore pandas and love to watch videos showcasing their cute activities in the wilderness. One such video has now gone viral on social media in which two pandas are seen fighting to climb a tree.

The clip shared by a Facebook page shows two pandas hindering one another from climbing and ending up in an adorable quarrel. After a few seconds, one of the pandas leaves the fight and tries to climb the tree again, but surprisingly couldn't climb first.

In the video, the Mommy panda has also made a cameo and is spotted wandering around.

Watch:

The video has so far bagged 14k views and nearly 3k likes.

