हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Man carries 22-foot long snake on his shoulder, leaves netizens thrilled-Watch

Zookeeper, Jay Brewer shared a video of him carrying a 22-foot, 250-pound giant snake from one room to another.

Man carries 22-foot long snake on his shoulder, leaves netizens thrilled-Watch
Image credit: Instagram/Jay Brewer

New Delhi: The Internet is filled with videos, some are funny, some are heart-touching but may be eery as well. One such video shared on Instagram has given a thrilling experience to viewers and some may have freaked out after seeing a 22-foot long snake enjoying a ride on zookeepers back.

Zookeeper Jay Brewer shared a video of him carrying a 250-pound giant snake from one room to another. Posting the video on his Instagram Brewer wrote: “When no one is around to help move a 22 foot, 250lb snake. You do it the old fashion way yourself.” 

The video has now gone viral with nearly 7.2 lakh likes and several comments of Insta users expressing their amazement and shock at the video. Some users said how the snake looked like a curious child.

ALSO WATCH - Caught on cam: Two snakes twirling in dance-like movement goes viral, leaves netizens amused

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoTrendingreptilegiant snakeanimal videos
Next
Story

Google doodle marks birth anniversary of India's first woman Satyagrahi and writer Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Must Watch

PT7M10S

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary