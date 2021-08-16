Man carries 22-foot long snake on his shoulder, leaves netizens thrilled-Watch

New Delhi: The Internet is filled with videos, some are funny, some are heart-touching but may be eery as well. One such video shared on Instagram has given a thrilling experience to viewers and some may have freaked out after seeing a 22-foot long snake enjoying a ride on zookeepers back.

Zookeeper Jay Brewer shared a video of him carrying a 250-pound giant snake from one room to another. Posting the video on his Instagram Brewer wrote: “When no one is around to help move a 22 foot, 250lb snake. You do it the old fashion way yourself.”

The video has now gone viral with nearly 7.2 lakh likes and several comments of Insta users expressing their amazement and shock at the video. Some users said how the snake looked like a curious child.

