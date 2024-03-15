New Delhi: A fun-filled trip to Goa turned into a wild ride for one Delhi man when his iPhone was stolen, only to be traded for a plate of Pav Bhaji. The incident, which took place recently, left everyone astonished and amused at the unusual turn of events.

What Is The Incident?

During his visit to Goa, a man from Delhi, whose identity remains undisclosed, had his iPhone stolen while enjoying the sun and partying. Little did he know that the theft would lead to a bizarre exchange.

In a twist of fate, the stolen iPhone, valued between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, was traded for a humble plate of Pav Bhaji, worth merely Rs 100 at a local eatery.

The revelation came to light when the victim's friend, @KartikeyaRai11, shared the comical ordeal on social media.

Exchange Of iPhone For Pav Bhaji

According to @KartikeyaRai11's account, the thief, who was equally intoxicated, found himself hungry and unable to pay for his meal at a small eatery. In a desperate attempt, he offered the iPhone in exchange for the Pav Bhaji.

Owner Accepted iPhone As Payment

The eatery owner accepted the iPhone as payment, unaware of its stolen status. Astonishingly, the rightful owner's call was answered by the eatery owner nearly 36 hours later, leading to the discovery of the phone's whereabouts.

To everyone's surprise, the eatery owner was located 60 kilometers away from where the theft occurred and promptly returned the iPhone to its rightful owner, bringing an end to the unusual saga.

Internet's Reaction

The tale of the iPhone-for-Pav Bhaji trade quickly went viral on the internet, with users unable to contain their amusement over the bizarre incident.