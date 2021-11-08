हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bizarre! Woman cuddles with pet snake, leaves internet amazed- Watch

In the video, a woman is seen caressing and kissing her pet snake. The clip is making rounds on social media and getting mixed reactions.  

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: People love having all kinds of pets, from dogs to parrots there are varieties of animals one can pet. But getting a reptile pet that too a snake, is a really strong move.

But it looks like, having a pet snake and cuddling, kissing the terrifying reptile is normal for this woman who shared a clip of her with the python on Instagram with a small but strong caption: "Love my snake!". Watch:

The clip has gone viral all over social media and the internet users are stunned. One of the users wrote, "Her love for the reptile shows love for nature,"  while another wrote, “Cool snake but I'd never let a constrictor wrap around my neck, that's just dangerous.”

ALSO WATCH: Un-bear-able! Bear scratches back using pole, internet cannot keep calm

