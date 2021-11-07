हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trending

Un-bear-able! Bear scratches back using pole, internet cannot keep calm - Watch

Humans are at a great advantage as they have hands, unlike other mammals whose forelimbs are also used in walking. You might be wondering what is so great about having two hands but let us tell you that it is the most underrated fact as you can perform various tasks that other mammals can not.  

Un-bear-able! Bear scratches back using pole, internet cannot keep calm - Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Humans have a great advantage of having hands, unlike other mammals whose forelimbs are also used in walking. You might be wondering what is so great about having two hands but we tell you that it is the most underrated fact as you can perform various tasks that other mammals can never.

For instance, you can scratch your back with your hands which a quadruped cannot do. Yes! It is the most underrated pleasure and you can confirm it when you see this bear scratching its back with the help of a pole and feeling relaxed.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EARTH FOCUS (@earthfocus)

People all over social media acknowledge the relief we get by scratching an itch at the right spot and loving the video of the bear scratching its back with the help of a pole. The video has garnered over 1 lakh likes.

ALSO WATCH: Cute parrot plays peekaboo with traffic camera in viral video, leaves netizens in splits- Watch

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TrendingViral videoViralanimal videos
Next
Story

New York man bursts into flames after police taser him, condition remains critical

Must Watch

PT8M53S

Salman Khan’s first co-star, Bhagyashree feature in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15