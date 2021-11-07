Un-bear-able! Bear scratches back using pole, internet cannot keep calm - Watch

New Delhi: Humans have a great advantage of having hands, unlike other mammals whose forelimbs are also used in walking. You might be wondering what is so great about having two hands but we tell you that it is the most underrated fact as you can perform various tasks that other mammals can never.

For instance, you can scratch your back with your hands which a quadruped cannot do. Yes! It is the most underrated pleasure and you can confirm it when you see this bear scratching its back with the help of a pole and feeling relaxed.

Watch:

People all over social media acknowledge the relief we get by scratching an itch at the right spot and loving the video of the bear scratching its back with the help of a pole. The video has garnered over 1 lakh likes.

