हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

'Chaat' sellers attack each other in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat for THIS reason: Watch video

"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said Baghpat Police. According to police, the clash erupted between the 'chaat' sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods.

&#039;Chaat&#039; sellers attack each other in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Baghpat for THIS reason: Watch video
Play

Eight persons have been arrested by police after a violent clash erupted between two groups of shopkeepers in the Baraut area in Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said Baghpat Police.

According to police, the clash erupted between the 'chaat' sellers over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. The two sides attacked each other with sticks and rods.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshBaghpatUttar Pradesh clashesBaghpat clashes
Next
Story

Mentally ill woman dragged out of hospital by security guard, pic goes viral

Must Watch

PT14M46S

DNA: What is the status of Indian languages ​​in India?