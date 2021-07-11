Dalit Man mercilessly assaulted by woman’s relatives over alleged affair in UP’s Kanpur

New Delhi: In yet another terrifying incident of caste atrocity, a Dalit man was assaulted by a group in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district. The horrific incident took place two days ago when a group of men violently assaulted a 20-year-old Dalit youth over an alleged affair with a woman of a nearby village in the Akbarpur area.

The incident caught the attention of the authorities after the video of the violent assault went viral on social media. In the video, the youth can be seen tired up to a tree partly naked while the group keeps questioning him about his caste.

As per the reports, the man, being identified as a painter by profession, was called by the woman for a meet. But as soon as he reached the location, the mob caught hold of him and mercilessly assaulted him. Following this, the video of the extreme brutality went viral on social media.

As soon as the video caught the Kanpur police’s attention, they started a probe into the case. As per the latest information, the police have identified the culprits from the viral video and filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

The 20-year-old victim is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and his condition is said to be stable.

