Delhi Woman Pushed Inside Car In Viral Video Blames 'Misunderstanding With Fiance', Lauds Delhi Police For Swift Action

New Delhi: A Delhi woman, who was seen in a viral video being pushed inside a car by a man on a busy road in the national capital, has now said that the incident took place following a fight and some ''misunderstanding'' with her fiancé. The woman added that the incident happened due to a “misunderstanding” with her fiancé over a personal matter, which has now been resolved.

In a video message, she thanked Delhi Police for its swift action and their resolve for the safety of women in the national capital. "It was a misunderstanding between my fiance and me. We had a fight over a personal matter and later we patched up," the woman said.

She added that she was grateful to Delhi Police for being “protective.” It may be recalled that a video of the incident that occurred on the night of March 18 went viral on social media, triggering concern about the safety of women in Delhi.

The Delhi Police later traced the woman and her fiance who was seen pushing her into the cab after an altercation in Mangolpuri.

The viral video showed a man, barefoot, beating the woman in the middle of a busy road, pushing her forcibly into a cab, and punching her repeatedly inside the cab while another man watched without acting. Both men then get inside the cab and drive away. Nobody, including the cab driver, can be seen trying to help the woman. Onlookers recorded videos and took pictures of the incident and shared them on socil media.

DCP of Outer Delhi Harender Kumar Singh had said that they got a PCR call regarding this from an onlooker after which an FIR under section 365 of the IPC was lodged and teams were formed to look into it. The cab owner was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gurugram and a team was sent to his house.

Police found that the car was sold to many persons and was also being used by many drivers. The drivers used to take bookings through Ola.

"Finally, we traced the last driver who was operating it. He told us he got a booking from Rohini to Vikaspuri by a girl and two boys. On the way, they had a fight. We traced the girl and the boys on the basis of their booking. They told us that due to an altercation, the girl got down the car and her friend forcefully got her back into the car," the official said.