हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road - watch viral video

In the video, the woman can be seen holding the driver's collar and throwing punches and slaps at him. The incident took place on Kasturi Lal Anand Marg of West Patel Nagar.

Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road - watch viral video

New Delhi: A purported video of a woman beating up a cab driver on the middle of the road in capital Delhi is going viral. In the video, the woman can be seen holding the driver's collar and throwing punches and slaps at him.

The police has said that a case will be registered against the woman if they receive a complaint from the cab driver. The video has come from the ​​West Patel Nagar police station area and the police is now trying to trace the woman in the video from the registration number of her scooty.

According to available information, the little over 2-minute video is going viral on social media in which a woman wearing a blue T-shirt and a mask on her face is seen grabbing a cabbie's collar in the middle of the road.

Watch the video here:

 

 

The incident took place on Kasturi Lal Anand Marg of West Patel Nagar Block-22. According to sources, the accused, along with another woman, were travelling on the scooty. The roads were congested and the cab driver couldn't make space as demanded by the woman. Enraged, she parks her vehicle on the road itself and started abusing and beating up the driver when there were protests against her parking. She was also seen screaming and shouting at some other man who was at the spot and protested against her behaviour and her thrashing the cabbie.

The video shows a crowd gathered in the area and many could be heard blaming the woman while others were recording the incident.

The incident is reminiscent of one in August where  a woman in Lucknow was booked by the police after slapped the cab driver at least 20 times. She had claimed that he was driving the vehicle at a very high speed and she had narrowly skipped being run over by the car. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiTrendingWoman beat Cab driverPatel NagarViral video
Next
Story

Man who uploaded the first video on YouTube calls its decision to remove dislike count 'stupid'

Must Watch

PT1M3S

VAT on Petrol-Diesel reduced in Rajasthan, electricity rates increased