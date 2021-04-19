हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Drama on Delhi streets: Couple misbehaves with cops when asked about not wearing masks -- WATCH

High drama ensued in Delhi on Sunday after a couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel stationed at Darya Ganj when stopped by the cops for not wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 curfew.

Drama on Delhi streets: Couple misbehaves with cops when asked about not wearing masks -- WATCH

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded the most number of COVID infected patients in the country and in such a scenario people are not following the guidelines. High drama ensued in Delhi on Sunday (April 18) after a couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel stationed at Darya Ganj when stopped by the cops for not wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 curfew.

The couple -- identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar -- were seen shouting and scolding at the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car.

In a video shared by the Delhi Police, the woman can be heard saying,"...I have cleared UPSC..." listening to which one of the cops said since she has cleared UPSC, therefore, she should behave in a more responsible manner.

"Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband," the woman was heard telling the cops.

After a heated argument, both were taken to Darya Ganj Police Station and an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. On April 7, the Delhi High Court had said a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a "public place", ruled the high court.

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) announced to put the national capital under complete lockdown. The national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and registered its biggest-ever single-day spike of 25,462 coronavirus infections and 161 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

(Inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Viral videoDelhidelhi covidDarya GanjDelhi PoliceCoronavirus
