Farmer Denied Bengaluru Metro Entry Due To 'Dirty clothes', Security Supervisor Sacked

New Delhi: A farmer in Bengaluru was barred from using the Namma Metro when security personnel stopped him due to his attire being deemed "inappropriate" for travel. Following the incident, which caused outrage on social media, a security supervisor was dismissed from their position.

The farmer was dressed in a white shirt and carried a bundle of clothes on his head. He was halted at the security checkpoint at Rajajinagar metro station despite possessing a valid ticket.

A widely circulated video on social media shows a Hindi-speaking farmer standing by the luggage scanner at the security checkpoint. A man named Karthik C Airani is seen questioning the staff about their decision to prevent the farmer from using the metro.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on reacting to the incident stated "Namma (Bengaluru) metro is an inclusive public transport. This Rajajinagar incident is probed and the services of the security supervisor are terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the passenger."

Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident is probed & the services of the security supervisor is terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the Passenger.@srivasrbmrccoi1 — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) February 26, 2024

The footage gained widespread attention as many condemned the BMRCL for the behavior of its security personnel. In the video, another commuter standing beside the farmer stepped in and challenged the security staff's judgment. He advocated for the farmer's right to use the metro, emphasizing that the farmer had not violated any regulations. After this intervention, the farmer was permitted to board the metro.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring equal access to public services for all individuals regardless of their attire or background.