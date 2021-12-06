हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google doodle

Google celebrates pizza in interactive doodle today- All you need to know

Google Doodle features the 11 most beloved pizza toppings from all over the world and challenges users to slice based on the type of pizza ordered in the pizza puzzle game.

Google celebrates pizza in interactive doodle today- All you need to know

New Delhi: Google on Monday (December 6, 2021) dedicated an interactive doodle to celebrate one of the world’s most popular dishes- Pizza. The global search engine with its special doodle marked the day when the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. 

As per the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), “the art of the Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’ is a culinary practice comprising four different phases relating to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker.”

Google commemorated the occasion with a pizza puzzle game that features the 11 most beloved pizza toppings from all over the globe. The game challenges users to slice based on the type of pizza ordered.

People who wish to play the game need to keep a close eye on the requested toppings and number of slices, because the more accurate the order, the more stars you earn.

ALSO READ | Dr Kamal Ranadive: Google Doodle celebrates Indian cell biologist's 104th birth anniversary

The Google doodle features 11 pizzas that a user has to cut, which are Margherita Pizza (Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil), Pepperoni Pizza (Cheese, Pepperoni), White Pizza (Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli), Calabresa Pizza (Cheese, Calabresa, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives), Hawaiian Pizza (Cheese, Ham, Pineapple), Mozzarella Pizza (Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives), Magyars Pizza (Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper), Tom Yum Pizza (Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves), Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise), Paneer Tikka Pizza (Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika) and Dessert Pizza with endless possibilities to make one of your choice.

