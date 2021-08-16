Google doodle marks birth anniversary of India's first woman Satyagrahi and writer Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

New Delhi: Google knows its game around celebrating special days with its doodles and on Monday (August 16, 2021), it is celebrating the 117th birth anniversary of India’s first woman satyagrahi and a trailblazing writer Subhadra Kumari Chauhan.

To honour the life of one of India's freedom fighters, Google released the doodle illustrated by New Zealand-based artist Prabha Mallya and also posted on Google India's Twitter handle with a caption that read: "Her poem ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ is one of Hindi Lit’s most recited poems. She was the first woman satyagrahi. She has written 88 poems and 46 short stories..."

Her poem ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ is one of Hindi Lit’s most recited poems.

She was the first woman satyagrahi.

She has written 88 poems and 46 short stories... pic.twitter.com/mHy6GJOdOm — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 16, 2021

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was born on August 16 in 1904 in Nihalpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, now Prayagraj. Chauhan was passionate about writing and it is said that she used to write even in the horse cart on the way to school. Her first poem was reportedly published when she was just nine years old.

Chauhan’s poetry and prose primarily centered around the hardships that Indian women overcame, such as gender and caste discrimination. As a participant in the Indian Nationalist Movement, she used her poetry to call others to fight for their nation’s sovereignty.

