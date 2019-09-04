close

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019

Hilarious memes on new Motor Vehicles Act take over Twitter

Hilarious memes on new Motor Vehicles Act take over Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, which came into effect across the country from September 1, has attracted hilarious reactions on Twitter due to its strict rules and heavy penalty. 

On Tuesday, a Gurugram man was fined Rs 23,000 for violating five traffic rules. Soon after the news broke, social media got flooded with memes on the new rule and Nagpur Police too joined in to share a ROFL tweet on the same and needless to say, the post took the cake.

Take a look:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Parliament in August. The higher penalties will be applicable throughout India. The goal is to create a fear of law that ensures decrease of traffic violations.

Driving without a seat-belt will cost a fine of Rs 1,000, driving while using a mobile phone invites a fine of between Rs 1,000-5,000. Drunken driving earlier has been hiked to Rs 10,000. 

In another welcome move, a driver can be fined Rs 10,000 for not giving way to emergency vehicles like ambulance and fire brigade.

Common offences like use of mobiles, jumping traffic lights and driving on the wrong lane will now be categorised as "dangerous driving".

