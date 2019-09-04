Hilarious memes on new Motor Vehicles Act take over Twitter

New Delhi: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, which came into effect across the country from September 1, has attracted hilarious reactions on Twitter due to its strict rules and heavy penalty.

On Tuesday, a Gurugram man was fined Rs 23,000 for violating five traffic rules. Soon after the news broke, social media got flooded with memes on the new rule and Nagpur Police too joined in to share a ROFL tweet on the same and needless to say, the post took the cake.

Take a look:

Hey, What is up guys?

This is NGPCTYPOLICE. And , this is -

" #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! " You break the traffic rules,

& you are issued with a hefty challan (ticket). So, Follow Rules, Drive Safe.

And Peace. cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019

Here's how Twitter reacted:

New traffic rules. Pic 1: Before paying challan.

Pic 2: After paying challan. pic.twitter.com/ggUkhddhx1 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019

When you aren't wearing seatbelts and Traffic police catches you #NewTrafficRules Traffic police You pic.twitter.com/vlElga7rym — Shreya (@Hypocrite_420) September 3, 2019

Reaction of Dad when you call him and read out the penalties you have to pay under #NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/VjYJ2w5TDi — gajender (@gajender00) September 3, 2019

Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was cleared by the Parliament in August. The higher penalties will be applicable throughout India. The goal is to create a fear of law that ensures decrease of traffic violations.

Driving without a seat-belt will cost a fine of Rs 1,000, driving while using a mobile phone invites a fine of between Rs 1,000-5,000. Drunken driving earlier has been hiked to Rs 10,000.

In another welcome move, a driver can be fined Rs 10,000 for not giving way to emergency vehicles like ambulance and fire brigade.

Common offences like use of mobiles, jumping traffic lights and driving on the wrong lane will now be categorised as "dangerous driving".