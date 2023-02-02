topStoriesenglish2568626
IRAN COUPLE VIRAL VIDEO

Iranian Blogger Couple Sentenced For More Than 10 Years Over Viral Dance Video - Watch

An Iranian court has sentenced a young blogger couple to 10 years and 6 months in jail for a dance video supporting the anti-hijab protests.



Tehran: Iran has seen widespread anti-hijab protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. Meanwhile, the government of President Ibrahim Raisi is leaving no stone unturned to stop the protests. An Iranian court has sentenced a young blogger couple to 10 years and 6 months in jail for a dance video. Bloggers Astiyaz Haghighi and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi posted a dance video supporting the Iranian protesters and they were arrested in November. Haghighi did not wear a headscarf, defying the strict rules imposed in Iran for women. Although women are also not allowed to dance in public in Iran. The court held them guilty of dancing in a public place and promoting prostitution. 

The couple shared a video on social media doing street dance in Freedom Square in Tehran, the capital of Iran, after which the Islamic government arrested the couple while expressing displeasure. 

According to reports, Astiyaz and Amir have also been accused by the Revolutionary Court of endangering national security and spreading propaganda against the government.

Iran couple viral videoIran protestsAnti-Hijab protestsIran Instagram coupleAstiyaz HaghighiAmir Mohammad Ahmadi

