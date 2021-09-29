Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting to temple, says 'its dream come true'

New Delhi: A Muslim woman from Kerala's Kozhikode, who has painted over 500 pictures of little Krishna in the past six years, presented her work to a temple in front of the deity.

An ecstatic Jana Salim said her dream of ritually presenting a Lord Krishna painting before the diety has finally came true. She was approached by a devotees' group who wanted a a Lord Krishna painting of hers to be gifted to the Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple.

On Sunday, she presented her artwork of Lord Krishna as an infant to the temple in Ulandu, a village near Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district.

“It was a big dream of mine to see Lord Krishna’s idol and to present my painting before the deity. I’m delighted to have been able to fulfil that wish at the Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam. I have no words to express my happiness, and my gratitude to the temple authorities,” Jasna was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Giving details about why she draws little Krishna, the 28-year-old said it was something that happened while she was recuperating after a fall during her pregnancy.

"I used to be called Kanna by my parents... When I saw an image of Lord Krishna as a child I felt an urge to paint the picture and it came out well," she told The Times of India.

She said that she was not a natural artist but in the past six years, she had made hundreds of paintings of Lord Krishna. Jasna had two children and her husband works in Dubai.