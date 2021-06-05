Man treats cow, calf with golgappas, feeds them by hand - Watch

New Delhi: Road-stall snacks and namkeens are a raging favourite for all age groups and are apparently enjoyed by animals too. A video of a man feeding golgappas to a cow and her calf has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a man is seen happily feeding a cow and her calf golgappas one by one as they are being served.

Usually people prefer to give the leftovers of their snacks to the animals and leave it on the ground for them but in this case the man is seen lovingly hand-feeding the cows as he is being served fresh golgappas.

An Instagram user uploaded the video and captioned it “too cute”. Take a look at the adorable video:

With reported cases of animal cruelty on the rise, a video like this is bound to capture the hearts of all animal lovers.

The video garnered over 58 thousand likes since it was uploaded and countless comments on how adorable the video is.

