Old video of Navjot Singh Sidhu laughing at Bhagwant Mann's satires on politics goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: After AAP's massive victory in Punjab in Assembly Elections 2022, the social media platforms are being flooded with videos of Bhagwant Mann's old clip where he is performing on stages and of his life before entering politics.

One such video is making rounds on social media where Bhagwant Mann is performing in the show called Laughter Challange and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who was then the judge at the show is laughing at Mann's satires on politics. Watch:

PUNJAB It’s pretty clear that @BhagwantMann

will be the next CM Among his competitors was @sherryontopp#Throwback to the Laughter Challenge - where Bhagwant was cracking a joke on politics and Siddhu was laughing as the judge. #PunjabElections

pic.twitter.com/gcoCnRa91R — Raj (@iamup) March 10, 2022

Many internet users after watching the clip compared Punjab CM candidate to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as the two started their careers as comedians and then turned to politics.

Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes while the Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

ALSO WATCH: After AAP's massive victory in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann touches Arvind Kejriwal's feet in first meet

Live TV