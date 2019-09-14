close

lions

Pride of lions walk into Gujarat's Junagarh, sent back to Gir Sanctuary

Pride of lions walk into Gujarat&#039;s Junagarh, sent back to Gir Sanctuary

Junagarh: A pride of about seven lions was seen roaming around a city road in Junagadh, near Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The scene was captured by a passerby on Friday night in a video that has since then surfaced on the Internet and is being widely shared on social media.

Following heavy rainfall in the area, the lions came towards the city, from the forest area in search of food and shelter. There have been no reports of any untoward incidents so far.

According to the reports, the Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to more than 60 lions.

The pride of lions was taken back to the Sanctuary after locals informed forest officials.

Tags:
lionsGujaratViral video
