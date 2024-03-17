Rs 4,000 Bill For 2 Rolls And Coffees Baffles Netizens; Check How People Reacted To Viral Receipt

New Delhi: An Australian diner recently found themselves in disbelief after receiving a surprisingly high bill at a beachside cafe in Darwin. The seemingly ordinary order of two rolls and two coffees quickly escalated into a hefty total of 77 Australian Dollars, approximately equivalent to 4,000 rupees.

What Happened?

The diner, identified as Lee on Reddit, recounted the incident that left them taken aback. Lee's order comprised two bacon and egg rolls, each served with avocado, alongside two iced coffees topped with ice cream. (Also Read: Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Check Price Band, Lot Size, Minimum Investment Amount, And More)

However, what seemed like a regular breakfast quickly turned into a costly affair when the bill arrived, revealing an additional surcharge of seven Australian Dollars due to it being a Sunday. (Also Read: Latest SBI FD Rates 2024: Check Current Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Return Calculator)

Lee expressed astonishment at the final amount, explaining, "When I was given the bill, I noticed it had a surcharge of seven Australian Dollars since it was a Sunday."

This unexpected addition brought the total to a jaw-dropping 77 Australian Dollars, as shared with The New York Post.

Breakdown Of Costs

Upon examining the breakdown of the bill, it was revealed that each roll was priced at $19, with an additional $3 for the avocado on each. The coffees, initially priced at $10 each, incurred an extra $6 for the ice cream toppings.

Despite the shock of the bill, Lee admitted to the quality of the food, stating, "The food was great." However, Lee also expressed a moment of regret, admitting, "I tapped my card without looking at the price or viewing the menu."

This oversight led to the unforeseen expense, as reported by The New York Post.

Users Reactions

The incident sparked a conversation online, with many users expressing surprise and sharing similar experiences of unexpectedly high bills at restaurants and cafes.

