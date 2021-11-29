Scary! Lizard with 2 heads and blue tongue gives chills to internet- Watch

New Delhi: The most terrifying animals on the planet earth belong to kingdom Reptilia. Yes! reptiles, be it a small lizard or a snake, chill your spine. People start screaming even at quick glance of a lizard but what if the the lizard has two heads and a blue tongue?

Even the thought of a two-faced lizard with a blue tongue gives us a chill and also leaves us wondering if it is possible. Let us tell you the description we gave you is absolutely true and it does exist.

Zookeeper, Jay Brewer who has 5.7 mn followers on Instagram shared a glimpse of this unusual lizard on his Insta page 'Prehistoric Pets'. Watch:

The clip is making rounds all over the social media platforms and has garnered over 69k likes with hundreds of comments expressing the users' amusement over the incredible animal that walks our planet.