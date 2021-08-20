Smart dog uses THIS trick to steal food from kitchen, watch viral video

New Delhi: Whether you are a dog lover or you know somebody who is and needless to say that for all the animal lovers and especially the dog-lovers, social sites are the perfect platform to cheer. Internet is flooded with cute and adorable dog videos but some might showcase the funny and naughty side of the pets.

Such an incident a video surfaced all over social media in which a dog can be seen sneaking into the kitchen and eating food from a pan.

In the clip, the pet can be seen pushing a chair with its forelegs towards the kitchen counter where the pan full of food is present. The pooch happily climbed on the counter and started eating the food kept on the counter.

The dog owner recorded the whole incident and, in the end, he appeared in front of his furry friend. He posted the video with the caption: “When you leave your dog alone for a minute.”

When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

The video went viral in a couple of hours and bagged 3 million views and hundreds of comments expressing users' views that how they don't want their dogs to see this.

One of the users wrote: “I need a compilation video of dogs stealing food. That would make my day.”

