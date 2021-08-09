Snake found in cargo hold of IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport- Watch shocking video

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a snake was spotted onboard a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport. According to a report in a leading news portal, the people spotted the snake before the flight was to leave for its destination. The report also revealed that the passengers were yet to board the aircraft.

The plane, which has just landed at the Kolkata airport from Raipur, was parked at a secluded bay area when the incident took place.

The serpent was found wrapped around a baggage belt inside the aircraft and was first spotted by a baggage handler. As soon as the news spread, the ground staff immediately cleared the area and informed airport authorities about it, following which the forest department officials were called in who took it away for rehabilitation.

The report also quoted an official as saying that the massive reptile was a non-poisonous rat snake. The authorities think that the snake made its way into the plane while the baggage was being offloaded from the flight upon arrival from Raipur.

In the meantime, many passengers share the video of the incident on social media platforms.

“Perhaps the snake wanted an IndiGo flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed,” wrote a user in a tweet on August 6. Take a look:

Perhaps the snake wanted an @IndiGo6E flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully, taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed : pic.twitter.com/5oKg7zBcUX — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2021

