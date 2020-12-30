हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
snake massage

Snakes on your back and face! This spa offers snake massage - Watch

The Cairo-based spa offers a snake massage to its customers in which snakes of different sizes crawl on the backs and faces of people who want to relax. 

Snakes on your back and face! This spa offers snake massage - Watch

There is no denying the fact that a good body massage after a long day’s work is a very relaxing experience. However, the snake massage being offered at an Egyptian spa is not for the faint-hearted.

The Cairo-based spa offers a snake massage to its customers in which snakes of different sizes crawl on the backs and faces of people who want to relax. The spa uses pythons and many other snakes, which are non-venomous, for those looking for a thrilling massage.

Reuters has shared a video in which the masseuse can be seen first rubbing oil on the back of the client and then using pythons and other non-venomous snakes during the massage session. The spa charges around $6 for one session lasting for around 30 minutes.

Watch the video here:

Talking to Reuters, Spa owner Safwat Sedki said that the snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” and also helps improve blood circulation. 

“The use of snakes is a type of massage, and it has two aims, physical and emotional. The physical aim is to improve blood circulation and mental stimulation and the emotional aim is that it releases endorphins that help with the ‘happy hormone’ that helps people regain confidence and strengthen the immune system,” he said.

The customers told Reuters that the massage gives them a boost of self-confidence.

“I was nervous at first [and] scared of snakes being on my body. But the fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back and having them there boosted my self-confidence,” Diaa Zein, a client at the spa said.

So when are you planning to try this massage?

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
snake massageEgyptCairo
Next
Story

Man, 34, nearly dies after drinking double daily amount of water to cure suspected COVID-19
  • 1,02,44,852Confirmed
  • 1,48,439Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Coronavirus Update: New Corona attacks on children?