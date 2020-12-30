Snakes on your back and face! This spa offers snake massage - Watch

There is no denying the fact that a good body massage after a long day’s work is a very relaxing experience. However, the snake massage being offered at an Egyptian spa is not for the faint-hearted.

The Cairo-based spa offers a snake massage to its customers in which snakes of different sizes crawl on the backs and faces of people who want to relax. The spa uses pythons and many other snakes, which are non-venomous, for those looking for a thrilling massage.

Reuters has shared a video in which the masseuse can be seen first rubbing oil on the back of the client and then using pythons and other non-venomous snakes during the massage session. The spa charges around $6 for one session lasting for around 30 minutes.

Watch the video here:

This massage at a Cairo spa is not for the faint-hearted pic.twitter.com/YWAsHrHn1e — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

Talking to Reuters, Spa owner Safwat Sedki said that the snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” and also helps improve blood circulation.

“The use of snakes is a type of massage, and it has two aims, physical and emotional. The physical aim is to improve blood circulation and mental stimulation and the emotional aim is that it releases endorphins that help with the ‘happy hormone’ that helps people regain confidence and strengthen the immune system,” he said.

The customers told Reuters that the massage gives them a boost of self-confidence.

“I was nervous at first [and] scared of snakes being on my body. But the fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back and having them there boosted my self-confidence,” Diaa Zein, a client at the spa said.

So when are you planning to try this massage?