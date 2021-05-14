हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Strange and fascinating: Monstrous looking deep sea fish washes up on California beach

A fish found in deep ocean was found beached ashore the California's Crystal Cove State Park last Friday it has been identified as the Pacific Football Fish.

Strange and fascinating: Monstrous looking deep sea fish washes up on California beach
(Image courtesy: FB)

New Delhi: In an unusual sighting, a rare deep-sea fish washed up ashore at the California's Crystal Cove State Park's Laguna Beach last Friday. The fish was shaped like a football and bore teeth as sharp as glass.

Taking to social media the Crystal Cove State Park informed about the sighting and shared images of the fish identifying it as the Pacific Football Fish.

Further, the fish was identified to be a female one, the post described: "...only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in the darkness of waters as deep as 3,000 feet!" 

"Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body," it said.

"To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare and it is unknown how or why the fish ended up on the shore," it said in its Facebook post.

Calling it 'strange and fascinating' it said the fish was a testament to the diversity of marine life lurking below the water’s surface and wondered about how much is still to be learned from our wonderful ocean.

The sighting was noted by a visitor to Crystal Cove State Park in Southern California last Friday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral IndiaViral worldViral newsBeached fish
Next
Story

Mom rushes boy with ‘hole’ in mouth to hospital, know what happens next!

Must Watch

PT16M27S

COVID 19: Watch all India ground report on Coronavirus