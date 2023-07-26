Sudha Murthy Trolled For Her ‘Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Food’ Remark

Sudha Murty is a well-known Indian author. She is also the wife of Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy. The last few months have seen Sudha Murty garnering a lot of attention for her down-to-earth lifestyle. In the past, she even shared an interesting story about how an immigration officer did not believe that her son-in-law’s UK address was 10 Downing Street. Now, she is making headlines for her statement that she carries her own meals while travelling abroad. While some praised her for the same, others have begun calling out her for choice and food preferences.

Sudha Murty And Her Vegetarian Diet

In a recent episode of Khaane Mein Kaun Hai, Sudha Murty revealed her strict adherence to a vegetarian diet and expressed her concern about the usage of the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. She said, “I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am actually quite scared,” adding that she doesn't even consume eggs or garlic either. Sharing further, Sudha Murty said, “What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot.”



Internet Calls Out Sudha Murty

This ensured a widespread debate on social media. While some agreed with what the author said, others perceived that she was selling an overly simplistic lifestyle.

One user wrote, “We should not judge people based on their food preferences or other personal habits. Instead, we should focus on treating everyone with respect, regardless of their caste.”

Another commented, “Sudha Murthy is rich, she can talk any illogical things. Don't question her.”

Slamming the author, one user asked if Sudha Murthy’s son-in-law, UK prime Minister Rishi Sunak, uses different cutlery for his mother-in-law.

One user remarked, “Sudha Murthy’s lies to portray herself as a humble, down to earth, vegetarian simpleton are now, quite frankly, sickening.”

Interestingly, Sudha Murty, revealed that while she’s traveling to other countries, she either searches for vegetarian restaurants or takes a bag full of her delectable veggies with her. She also carries 25-30 chapattis.