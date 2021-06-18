Superwoman in saree! Pune doctor does push-ups, lifts weight effortlessly in 9-yard outfit

Coronavirus lockdown has made all of us sit at home. Many people have found refuge in cooking new dishes and as a result, have put on extra pounds. Physical activities have taken a back seat and laziness has taken over. In case you need the inspiration to get back to your gym and follow the diet, then Dr Sharvri Inamdar from Pune is surely going to motivate you with her daily workout regime. Recently, Inamdar went viral on the internet after she did weight training at a gym, wearing a saree!

Not just that, she has been following a rigorous fitness workout schedule for the past five years and has mastered push-ups, pull-ups and weight training as well. In the videos that went viral, she is seen dressed in a beautiful saree and effortlessly does push-ups, lifts, bicep curls with heavy dumbbells, and many more routines.

Speaking to a leading news channel, Dr Sharvari Inamdar said, “Frankly speaking, women do not wear sarees every day. It is not comfortable for everyone to wear a saree. But as an Indian woman, when we celebrate, we purposefully celebrate it with traditional Indian wear. So, wearing a saree should not be a barrier for any household woman to look after her body. So, that is why I am celebrating womanhood.”

She also added that every woman should include weight training in her fitness schedule.

“Many women prefer doing yoga or dance exercises but we should include weight training in our routine because it is beneficial to stay young and enjoy life with strength, which can never be a weakness,” she added.

Through her regular workout routine, she continues to encourage and inspire people of all age groups to follow a strict fitness regime and disciplined lifestyle

Live TV