‘Tere kitne gaye’: Twitter users come up with funny reactions as they lose followers

You know how sentimental people are about their followers on social media, and they become even more emotional when they lose some of them. Something similar happened with Indian Twitter users on Thursday evening and night when many of them quickly started losing their followers count.

This isn’t the first time it has happened for Twitter users. In fact, it’s a regular practice by the social media giant to clean up their platform of fake followers and bots, but nevertheless it feels bad. So, as expected, users started complaining that too on Twitter only. After all, this is the platform where they wish to amplify their voice.

However, some of them later reported that they have gained back their lost followers.

We decided to compile some of the funny reactions to Twitter’s latest activity:

Me before and after losing followers pic.twitter.com/DmyCGXtWA7 — Shehryar Khanum (@shehryar_khanum) December 2, 2021

Lost around 1 million followers due to this silly exercise by Twitter to remove suspected spam handles. Who will compensate @paraga? — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) December 2, 2021

Lost so many followers. Feeling like Anna Hazare — Joy (@Joydas) December 2, 2021

If you have lost twitter followers today suddenly, don’t worry. Everyone has. Bots are being deleted by twitter. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 2, 2021