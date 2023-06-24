Viral Video Shows The Making Of Varanasi’s Famous ‘Hajmola Chai’

If one has to describe Indian street food in a nutshell, it would be nothing but a vibrant tapestry of flavours and diversity, just like the country’s rich culture. Street food in different parts offers a tantalising assortment of delights that remains unparalleled worldwide. While the list of mouth-watering offerings is long and extensive, a few popular ones include pani puri, rolls, jalebi, samosa, and kachori, among others. But for now, let’s narrow it down and talk about the street food of Varanasi, which has, over the years, attracted gastronomes to its vibrant food joints dotting every street.



The stairs of Varanasi ghats are not just a place to sit and soak in the serene vibe, but also the perfect spot to have a kulhad of chai along with chooda matar, kachori sabji, lassi, dal bati chokha, and the popular Banarasi Hajmola chai, of course.



A fragrant blend of tea infused with the zesty notes of lemon, a refreshing touch of mint leaves, and some crushed Hajmola candy, this chai is renowned in the city and promises a unique experience in every sip. This Banarasi chai has gained so much popularity among tea lovers across the city that several food bloggers have shared videos of this hot beverage being prepared by street vendors on the ghats.



In the latest such video, a food blogger name Yash Shivhare showed a vendor selling the famous Banarasi Hajmola Chai on his roadside stall located at the Assi Ghat. The seller is seen boiling hot water with sugar, mint leaves, tea, lemon juice, and finally adds some crushed Hajmola candy.



Watch:

The video has garnered a lot of interest from chai lovers. A user wrote, “Acceptable” while another one commented “Cool”. Then there were some who refused to digest the ‘weird’ combination. Notably, a lot of sellers have been running their tea establishments at the Varanasi ghats for several years now with some carrying on the decades-old legacy of their family businesses.