Viral news

This 'intelligent' dog's digging skills goes viral, netizens say can solve Suez Canal blockade

The 59-second video was uploaded on a Twitter page, named, 'Humour and Animals', that shared the video of a dog digging the water channel. 

This &#039;intelligent&#039; dog&#039;s digging skills goes viral, netizens say can solve Suez Canal blockade

New Delhi: A new hilarious video of an Australian cattle dog is going viral on social media, it is an energetic dog who seems good at digging an irrigation trench and guiding water. 

Many users praised the dog and commented on how this hardworking-loyal dog should be sent to the Suez Canal to solve the complex issue of a massive container ship that is stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Many users praised the dog and commented on how this hardworking-loyal dog should be sent to the Suez Canal to solve the complex issue of a massive container ship that is stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal. 

An enormous container ship weighing more than 200,000 tons, called the 'Ever Green' is stuck in one of the world's busiest waterways, with no sign of moving. 

The cargo carrier is more than 1,300 feet long and about 193 feet wide.

The ship became horizontally wedged in the waterway following heavy winds, it has led to traffic being halted in both directions along the Suez Canal and creating what is being referred to as the world’s largest shipping jam. 

According to CBC, about a million barrels of oil passes through the canal on a normal day, and the backlog of delayed deliveries is already causing the price of oil to spike.

