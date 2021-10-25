हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Tough day at work? This video of adorable fuzzy ducklings will release your stress- Watch

The video featuring cute little fuzzy duckling taking a flower bath is going viral all over social media.

Tough day at work? This video of adorable fuzzy ducklings will release your stress- Watch
Image credit: Facebook

New Delhi: Are you overloaded with work today and didn’t get a chance to smile then don’t worry we have the right video which will drive away all your Monday blues and will release all your stress.

If you don’t believe that there’s such a video that can relax somebody and make them smile then let us tell you that this amazing clip features adorable ducklings having fun in their own little pool.

Isn’t even the idea of cute fuzzy yellow ducklings mesmerizing? Then have a nice look and forget all your stress. 

Isn’t it amazing? Yes, it is and that’s the reason why this video is going viral all over social media and garnered nearly 9 lakh views along with thousands of comments where users cannot stop talking about how cute and adorable these little fuzzy creatures are.

One of the users wrote: “Pure Joy watching these precious ducklings!,”  “ Absorbed adorable. Beauty in nature so calming,” wrote another.

ALSO WATCH: Woman performs Rajasthani folk dance in traditional attire on skates, internet goes crazy - Watch

