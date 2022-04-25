New Delhi: Who does not love dogs? If you are among the rare few who don't, this video might still melt your heart! A video of a woman feeding a stray dog at a railway station in India has won the internet.



The video was shared on Facebook by news website In Goa 24x7 and has garnered more than 13,000 views so far.



The video was apparently captured in West Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment railway station, India Today report said. In the 56-second clip, the woman can be seen sitting on a platform with a bowl full of curd rice. She then takes the rice and feeds the dog while music plays in the background. Someone can be heard saying that this video will surely go viral.



Have a look at the video here:

The dog is 5-year-old and is named Kutush, the report added. The dog apparently prefers to listen to music while being fed.



This video definitely makes everyone go aww, dog lovers or not!