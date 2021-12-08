A snake in the sofa! 5-feet-long reptile shocks buyer

A newly-bought sofa, instead of being a perfect place to lounge, turned out to be quite a dangerous territory! A five-foot-long snake was found hiding in a new sofa bought by a man in Clearwater, Florida in the USA.

The Clearwater Police Department shared the news on social media platforms after they found - and safely removed - a boa constrictor, also known as a red-tailed boa, inside the couch. "Snakes alive. Here's a call you don't see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines called this afternoon because he's got a snake in his condo and it's hiding in his couch," this is what the post read.

So how did the officers remove the snake? According to media reports, they carried the couch outside and after managing to locate the snake's position, safely removed the animal. As per the post, "They (police) then carefully extracted it from its hiding place. It was easily 5 feet long and was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch."

The police in their post also wrote, " The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house. Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes."

Check out the post here:

The post has garnered quite a few reactions on social media, with a number of people hailing the "brave" officers.