Uttarakhand ambulance driver in PPE kit breaks into a jig at a ‘baarat’, spreads cheer all around - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the gloom of the coronavirus havoc in India this viral video of an ambulance driver in a PPE kit dancing to a 'baarat' is winning hearts online.

The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Haldwani outside the Sushila Tiwari Medical College on Monday night. The 'baarat' witnessed a man in PPE kit breaking into an imprompou jig with the wedding guests. The dancing man, an ambulance driver, ditched the gloom and despair for a moment and tried to spread cheer among the attendees as well as he shook a leg to the music.

Initially, the “baaratis" were left clueless but soon they realised who the person in the PPE kit was and relaxed a bit. The nearly 40-second video of the dancing ambulance driver, shot by one of the wedding guests, has been widely shared on the social media.

As per reports, there is a curfew imposed in the state and the “baarat" (wedding procession) was passing thorugh the medical college maintaing all COVID-related protocol.

Uttarakhand reported 5,058 new COVID cases and 67 deaths on Monday. The most number of cases of 2,034 was reported from Dehradun district, 1,002 from Haridwar, 767 from Nainital, 323 from Pauri, 283 from Udham Singh Nagar, 135 from Almoda, 104 from Champawat, officials said.

The total number of coronavirus caseload in the state is now at 1,56,859, while 1,12,265 patients have recovered. There are currently 39,031 active cases in the state and the death toll is 2,213.