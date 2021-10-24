Massive python lifted by crane, viral video will gives you goosebumps - Watch

New Delhi: If you are a regular internet surfer then there are high chances that you might have seen the hair rising video of a massive python being lifted by a crane.

Several speculations were made about the place where the video was filmed. In India, the video went viral on microblogging site Twitter where Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani also shared the clip writing: “Massive! It took a crane to shift this #python weighing 100 kg and measuring 6.1 m length, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.” He was among many who posted the video clip with similar claims. Watch:

However, according to media reports, the snake was captured in the Dominica rainforest, and the video was originally shared on TikTok by @fakrulazwa where it garnered nearly 80 million views.

NBT Bihar also confirmed that the incident did not take place and the local administration in Dhanbad also said that no such snake was found in any part of the district.

