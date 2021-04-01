Viral Post: Here’s truth behind Delhi, Mumbai lockdown guidelines being circulated on WhatsApp

New Delhi: Many WhatsApp users have been receiving messages in PDF format with the caption ‘Delhi Lockdown guidelines, ‘Mumbai Lockdown guidelines’ , ‘Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines’.

In the current scenario, when the nation is battling from the second wave of COVID-19, such messages are leading to unrest and panic among the users.

However, when a user, who is probably sitting on the edge of his/her chair after reading the caption, opens the PDF file this message pops up:

This prank amid the COVID-19 unrest is acting as a balloon of laughter busting on everyone’s phones these days. One cannot stop themselves from laughing, or at least smiling, after reading such a message in this current situation.

The social media couldn’t keep calm after witnessing such a prank a week ahead of April 1.

Yes! In case you forgot, the prank was pulled off on the occasion of April fools day. Mant Twitter users also shared their experiences on the micro-blogging website. While many took the prank as a sport, some went on to bash the message by saying that the topic of lockdown is nothing to joke about.

Every year April 1 is celebrated as April Fool’s Day. It's an annual custom where people crack jokes, play pranks, and hoaxes with their friends and family.

