Balloon Bread! Italian food channel renames roti, desi netizens are not happy

New Delhi: In yet another example of a food 'discovered' by the west but is an extension of a more humble Indian food but with a much fancier name, the Balloon bread has joined the bandwagon.

An average Indian staple food the - roti or phulka has been as ‘balloon bread’ by an Italian cook show and the desi netizens are absolutely gobsmacked.

In a video of a recipe by popular food channel Cookist, the makers shows steps to master a balloon bread asking to add yeast and milk to make the dough, and then cut it into a few balls before rolling it out.

A picture of a snippet from an Italian food channel has gone viral sparking many jokes and sarcastic comments.

Several netizens of South Asian and Middle Eastern descent reacted to the tweet. One user commented, “now they’ll patent it.” Another user commented, “That is our ‘Roti."

“Why to add yeast and everything else when you can make it with wheat flour? This is Tawa Chapati in India and it’s our staple diet,” wrote one on Instagram.