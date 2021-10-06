हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Balloon Bread! Italian food channel renames roti, desi netizens are not happy

A cookery show posted a video of how to make a 'Balloon bread' which is basically the humble Indian roti with a fancy name. the desi netizens are not happy. Read more here

Balloon Bread! Italian food channel renames roti, desi netizens are not happy

New Delhi: In yet another example of a food 'discovered' by the west but is an extension of a more humble Indian food but with a much fancier name, the Balloon bread has joined the bandwagon.

An average Indian staple food the - roti or phulka has been as ‘balloon bread’ by an Italian cook show and the desi netizens are absolutely gobsmacked.

In a video of a recipe by popular food channel Cookist, the makers shows steps to master a balloon bread asking to add yeast and milk to make the dough, and then cut it into a few balls before rolling it out.

A picture of a snippet from an Italian food channel has gone viral sparking many jokes and sarcastic comments.

Here's the tweet: 

Several netizens of South Asian and Middle Eastern descent reacted to the tweet. One user commented, “now they’ll patent it.” Another user commented, “That is our ‘Roti." 

“Why to add yeast and everything else when you can make it with wheat flour? This is Tawa Chapati in India and it’s our staple diet,” wrote one on Instagram. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral newsFoodCooking
Next
Story

Pakistani dulha-dulhan make grand entry on excavator, watch here

Must Watch

PT16M30S

Lakhimpur Violence Case: Rahul Gandhi sits on 'dharna' at Lucknow airport