हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral video: Delhi family hires band baaja to celebrate reopening of schools- Watch

“No one can beat Delhiites. They just need an excuse for celebration. Family got a band when their kids’ physical school started after the Lockdown,” reads the caption of the video. 

Viral video: Delhi family hires band baaja to celebrate reopening of schools- Watch

New Delhi: A video of a family standing outside a school along with their kid in uniform is doing rounds on social media platforms for all the right reasons. 

In the video, the family can be seen celebrating the reopening of schools after a long gap of 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But the celebration of the family was not something minor. The family hired a band group to perform in front of their kids’ school as educational institutions reopened after so long. It may be noted that it's unsure when this video was shot. 

“No one can beat Delhiites. They just need an excuse for celebration. Family got a band when their kids’ physical school started after the Lockdown,” reads the caption of the video. 

Watch the viral video here: 

The video was shot in front of Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan and now has gone crazy viral on the internet. The clip has already garnered over 134k views on twitter and thousands of comments as well. 

The netizens found the concept hilarious and started retweeting the video with funny captions. 

“Imagine the level of relief for parents..,” wrote one user. “They are Celebrating that ther Kids are back to school , So that they don't Have to worry About looking after them @ home wholeday,” another user commented. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoFunny videoToddlerhilarious videoCute videoAdorable videoTwitter videoSchool reopening
Next
Story

Maharashtra: Man caught on camera praying to God before stealing temple cash box -- Watch

Must Watch

PT13M18S

Big announcement of CM Kejriwal in view of increasing pollution in Delhi