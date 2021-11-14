Viral video: Delhi family hires band baaja to celebrate reopening of schools- Watch

New Delhi: A video of a family standing outside a school along with their kid in uniform is doing rounds on social media platforms for all the right reasons.

In the video, the family can be seen celebrating the reopening of schools after a long gap of 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the celebration of the family was not something minor. The family hired a band group to perform in front of their kids’ school as educational institutions reopened after so long. It may be noted that it's unsure when this video was shot.

“No one can beat Delhiites. They just need an excuse for celebration. Family got a band when their kids’ physical school started after the Lockdown,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the viral video here:

No one can beat Delhites. They just need an excuse for celebration. Family got a band when their kids’ physical school started after the Lockdown. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/ka7nz3K8t0 — Abhishek (@AbhishekSaket) November 13, 2021

The video was shot in front of Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan and now has gone crazy viral on the internet. The clip has already garnered over 134k views on twitter and thousands of comments as well.

The netizens found the concept hilarious and started retweeting the video with funny captions.

“Imagine the level of relief for parents..,” wrote one user. “They are Celebrating that ther Kids are back to school , So that they don't Have to worry About looking after them @ home wholeday,” another user commented.

