Viral Video: Hindon Flood Submerges 350 Cabs In Noida, Ola Reveals The Reason

Heavy rains in the Delhi-NCR region caused the Hindon river to swell up near Noida, causing many adjoining areas to suffer flood like situation in the past few days. This came days after Yamuna crossed the danger mark and most of the flood prone region of Yamuna in Delhi was inundated. However, a visual of some cars completely submerged in the flood water created much furore in the media. The video of a parking lot with hundreds of cars submerged in the Ecotech III region of Noida went viral a couple of days back. Later, it was learned that all the 350 cars submerged belonged to Ola Cabs.

Some reports also said that despite repeated warning of flood like situation, Ola didn't act on time. The ride hailing company has now issued an official statement, revealing what really happened. Commenting on the incident, the cab aggregator has said that the parking yard where the cars were submerged was taken on lease from Mahindra First Choice, and it has not received any notice from the government authorities.

"We have a valid lease agreement with Mahindra First Choice for a vehicle parking yard in Noida. Ola has not received any notice from the government authorities since the inception of our lease agreement a few years ago. Any further queries may be directed to the lessor, Mahindra First Choice." It further said that the statements being reported are factually incorrect.

The parking yard of Ola cars is near the Ecotech III region of Greater Noida, in a village, where the cars were kept which got damaged or the driver of the car was not able to pay the lease during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. The number of these vehicles is around 350, reported PTI.

“It is built on the land of a person named Satpal… The caretaker informed the police that these vehicles are currently parked in the dump yard. The high-level management of Ola was informed about water filling in the dump yard and given a notice by the police to vacate the yard in view of the rising water level of the Hindon River,” the police added.