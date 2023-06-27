Viral Video: IPS Officer Anukriti Sharma Brings Electricity To 70-Year-Old Woman’s House In UP Calls It 'Swades Moment'- WATCH

Viral Video: Cinema is frequently used as a canvas for shocking reality. And every now and again, a wonderful story inspires a heartfelt replication in real life. This became a reality in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr area when a female officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) experienced the 'Swades' movement of her life. It's mind-boggling to consider someone living without electricity at home after more than 75 years of independence. However, electricity was still a pipe dream for 70-year-old Noor Jahan of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr until an IPS officer Anukriti came to her aid.

Heartwarming Video

Anukriti Sharma, a UP cadre 2020-batch IPS officer, tweeted a touching video of the time they supplied electricity to the elderly woman's home. The woman's face brightened up as electricity was brought to her modest home and a light bulb was turned on. The officers who were present in her residence were also cheerful. They also turned on a fan and demonstrated how to operate it by connecting it into a socket. Noor Jahan hugged the IPS officer and was also handed candy by police officers.

Swades moment of my life Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support #uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

Swades Moment

The video brought back memories of the timeless scene in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in which an old woman mumbles "bijli" when a bulb comes alive and marks the entry of electric supply to a village.

"Swades moment of my life. Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying. Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support #uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol," Ms Sharma tweeted in a video post. Ms Sharma is a 2020 batch IPS officer, currently posted as an Additional SP in Bulandshahr.

The woman, who is extremely poor and lives alone, had approached the 'police chaupal' with her request for an electricity connection. The cops then took the necessary steps and bought the fan and bulb from police funds.

Netizens Overwhelmed

One user commented 'this is cute', another user commented 'great step of kindness sister', 'This is awesome Anukriti. Keep it up,' IAS officer Awanish Sharan commented. “Well done! We all are proud of you! We need officers like you in service!” said another. “More power to you Madam. The lamp not only enlightened the house of poor Amma but her life too. Well done,” appreciated a third.