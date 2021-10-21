Viral video: Man makes rasgulla chaat with tamarind chutney & yogurt, netizens say 'green chutney kahan hai'

Internet is flooded with weird food combinations, social media is abuzz with people trying new fusion food from chocolate samosas to idlis on sticks there is nothing sacred any more. Another such food combination that has riled the internet is the "rasgulla chaat'. Yes, it is exactly what the name suggests. And the internet is not having any of it!

In the 1-minute long video, the vendor first squeezes the syrup out of two rasgullas and puts them in a bowl. Then he added a sort of seasoning to them. He then cuts it into two before topping it with tamarind and yoghurt. The dish is then garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins. Before serving, he sprinkled another seasoning over it.

The video was posted on Twitter by user Kaptan Hindustan with the caption, "We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat.”

Watch here:

We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat!! pic.twitter.com/tjRZ4lcMVl — Kaptan Hindustan (@KaptanHindostan) October 19, 2021

While the internet hated the idea some started poking fun by asking 'where is the green chutney'. While others asked about cheese and 'sev' as these components are necessary for a chaat.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

One user said, "Chat mein hari chutni na daalna, Gunaah hai!"

Chat mein hari chutni na daalna, Gunaah hai ! pic.twitter.com/OwHAWXHiZ0 — River of January (@river_january) October 19, 2021

Echoing the same sentiment another user said:

Hari chutney kyon naheen hai? — PЯΞ (@PrezzVerde) October 19, 2021

While another said:

Others reminded that cheese, mayo and sev is missing.

Shocking! Isme Cheese aur butter ad karna bhul gaye? — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 19, 2021

Waited patiently for cheese & mayo to get added. Total disappointment. — Ayush (@ayush_txt) October 20, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed 122.8K times. What do you think of this food combination?