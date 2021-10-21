हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Viral video: Man makes rasgulla chaat with tamarind chutney & yogurt, netizens say 'green chutney kahan hai'

Internet is flooded with weird food combinations, joining the list is "rasgulla chaat'. Yes, it is exactly what the name suggests. Watch viral video here...

Viral video: Man makes rasgulla chaat with tamarind chutney &amp; yogurt, netizens say &#039;green chutney kahan hai&#039;

Internet is flooded with weird food combinations, social media is abuzz with people trying new fusion food from chocolate samosas to idlis on sticks there is nothing sacred any more. Another such food combination that has riled the internet is the "rasgulla chaat'. Yes, it is exactly what the name suggests. And the internet is not having any of it!

In the 1-minute long video, the vendor first squeezes the syrup out of two rasgullas and puts them in a bowl. Then he added a sort of seasoning to them. He then cuts it into two before topping it with tamarind and yoghurt. The dish is then garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins. Before serving, he sprinkled another seasoning over it.

The video was posted on Twitter by user Kaptan Hindustan with the caption, "We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat.”

Watch here: 

While the internet hated the idea some started poking fun by asking 'where is the green chutney'. While others asked about cheese and 'sev' as these components are necessary for a chaat.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

One user said, "Chat mein hari chutni na daalna, Gunaah hai!"

Echoing the same sentiment another user said: 

While another said:

Others reminded that cheese, mayo and sev is missing.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed 122.8K times. What do you think of this food combination?

