Viral video: Sea lion swims in pool, then sunbathes on lounger— Watch

New Delhi: The internet is thronged with videos of animals and their everyday shenanigans. Most of us regale in such viral videos as they prove to be a stress buster from our hectic schedules.

While videos of dogs and cats doing funny acts are quite common, a video of a sea lion in full swag has left the internet laughing uproariously.

The video which has gone viral shows a black-coloured sea lion taking a dip in a swimming pool. It then swims across the pool and reaches the sunbed where a guest was relaxing. As the sea lion climbs up the steps, the man gets up from the lounger and the animal flops itself on his seat. The man snatches his towel while the sea lion makes itself comfortable on the lounger.

The video was shared by ViralHog on Instagram on Saturday and has garnered 13,896 likes.

Watch the hilarious video here:

As per Daily Mail, the incident occurred in a hotel pool in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. The sea lion named Wendy and her pup, Lulu visit the hotel every day to swim in the pool. The tourists are advised to stay at least six feet away from them and not to feed or touch them, who are regular visitors of the hotel.

The sea lions spend several hours sleeping on the sun loungers, locals told Daily Mail.

