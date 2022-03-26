हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Smart dog saves kid from falling in pond, gets his ball out - WATCH

In a video clip that is going viral these days, a dog saves a child from falling into a pond and takes the ball out of the pond.

Viral video: Smart dog saves kid from falling in pond, gets his ball out - WATCH
(Photo credit: Screengrab/Trending Videos)

New Delhi: We all know dogs are the friendliest of creatures alive and they undoubtedly are humans’ best friends but has anybody ever told you they are the smartest too? Well, this video will certainly prove so.

In a video clip that is going viral these days on social media, a dog that netizens are calling a saviour saves a child from falling into a pond and not just that but even takes the ball out of the pond for the kids in the smartest manner possible.

Let’s watch the video here!

In the clip 47-second video clip, we can see two children playing in what appears to be a house garden when their ball falls into the pond. Their, presumable pet dog, who has been observing the game then finds the child trying to get his ball out in a rather risky way.

The dog who then realises that the kid might get himself into trouble runs from the back pull the boy from his T-shirt and take him away from the pool. The dog then takes a net and smartly pulls the ball off the water, more like a human.

The dog's care towards the child and most importantly his intelligence is what seems to have caught the attention of internet users.

The video on YouTube has garnered more than 4000 views.

