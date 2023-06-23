Watch: 2 Men Force Horse To Smoke Weed On Way To Kedarnath Temple In Viral Video, Police Reacts

Uttarakhand, a state with beautiful mountains, has grabbed the attention of the masses for a case of animal cruelty. A video has surfaced on the internet showing two men forcefully making a horse take puffs of what seems like weed (marijuana). Reportedly, the incident was filmed on the way to the Kedarnath temple. The video shared on Twitter has caught people's attention and the authorities, who are now looking into the incident.

The graphic video going viral on social media platforms has raised concerns about the safety of the pilgrims riding the animals. Furthermore, the video points toward the bigger picture of animal cruelty in such places. It is to be noted that the issue of animal cruelty in such places has been gaining the attention of tourists, and there have been multiple such videos showing different faces of the same problem. The video in discussion is one of the examples of the exacerbation of the same problem.

In the viral video, two men can clearly be seen forcing the horse to take a puff of what seems like weed. They can be seen using their hands to lock the animal's mouth and nostrils. At the same time, they insert the roll into the animal's nostril. Unwillingly, the horse struggling to breathe inhales the drug and exhales the smoke out. Here's the video of the incident (viewers' discretion advised).

We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video.



Appeal: Such incidents should be reported to the nearby police on duty or on 112 for immediate action. June 23, 2023

Once the video went viral, Uttarakhand Police took cognizance of the situation and addressed the matter. "We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video," the police department said in comments.

Furthermore, the police department appealed to people to report all such incidents on the police emergency number or to a nearby police station. They assured of immediate action in the cases to prevent such incidents in the future. Apart from the authorities, many social media users came forward against the abuse of animals demanding punishment for such actions.