Bride Discovers Groom’s Baldness And Cancels Wedding, Her Family Assaults Him

The video has gained a lot of traction on social media. In the footage, the groom can be seen pleading with folded hands, but the bride’s family continued to beat him up.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The groom hails from Gaya in Bihar.
  • He was participating in his second wedding.
  • This made the bride’s family angrier.

In the past, we all have come across news reports about weddings being cancelled for peculiar reasons. Social media is filled with videos showing weddings being abruptly called off on the very day they were meant to take place. One of the common reasons is the bride or groom eloping with their lover. Other reasons even include the bride or groom fainting during the procession — yes, the reasons for calling off a marriage can be that weird. Now, another video has surfaced on the internet, where a woman cancels the wedding when she finds out that her husband is bald.

According to reports, the bride’s family went so far as to beat up the groom and annul the marriage altogether.

Bride Cancels Wedding After Finding Out Groom Is bald


The video has gained a lot of traction on social media. In the footage, the groom can be seen pleading with folded hands, but the bride’s family displayed no mercy and continued to beat him up.

According to reports, the groom is from the Gaya’s Iqbalpur area and was participating in his second marriage ceremony in Bajaura village. Reportedly, it was found that the groom, who was bald, had resorted to wearing a wig in an attempt to conceal the lack of hair. On finding that out, the bride cancelled the wedding. Her family members even pulled out his wig and gave him a sound thrashing.

The bride’s family was even more angry when they found out that the groom was already married and this was his second marriage.

The viral video was tweeted with the caption, “Bald groom thrashed fiercely after being exposed in Gaya, the man had reached for second marriage by wearing fake hair. The case is of Bajaura village under Dobhi police station. Video viral on social media. #Gaya #ViralVideo #Bihar #BiharPolice.”

Another Bizarre Reason

Earlier, a similar incident had happened in Karnataka, where the marriage was called off because the bride didn’t like it when the groom touched her neck during the garland exchange ceremony. According to reports, when the couple was exchanging garlands, the bride didn’t like it and she threw the garland on the groom’s face and walked away. This angered the groom’s family, and they called off the wedding.

