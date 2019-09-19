Watch: Mountain lion breaks into California home, leaps from second floor to escape

New Delhi: A mountain lion broke into a home in California and took a nap in the bathroom until a team of officials arrive to rescue it.

In a video shared by the Tuolumne County Sheriff Office on Facebook, the giant cat can be seen leaping from the window of the two-storey building to find a way out of the place.

The incident happened on Monday night. The owners of the house reportedly heard a loud bang and were shocked to see the sight of a mountain lion. As panic struck, the lion rushed to find a different place in the house and entered the bathroom.

"An intruder caught in the act! Last night, our deputies were called to the 16,000 block of Oakhaven Lane in Sonora for reports of a break-in. The perpetrator slyly made his way through the open front door of the home. He did not threaten the resident or steal anything. After being spotted, he tried to make a run for it but ended up cornered in a bathroom," read an excerpt from the post shared by Tuolumne County Sheriff.

Fish and wildlife officers were also called to help the cops in coaxing the mountain lion out of the house. Eventually, it jumped two floors from the bathroom to escape.

Watch the video here:

As of now, the video has garnered over 1 lakh views and several comments.

"Fish and Wildlife do not consider mountain lion sightings near human habitation a public safety concern as long as the lion is not exhibiting aggressive behavior towards people," the post further read. It also added that "mountain lions tend to be shy and extremely stealthy."