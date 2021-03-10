हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OK Computer

Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal to star in sci-fi comedy ‘OK Computer’

Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal will co-star in the sci-fi comedy web series titled 'OK Computer'.

Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal to star in sci-fi comedy 'OK Computer'
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal will co-star in the sci-fi comedy web series titled 'OK Computer'.

The series deals with Artificial Intelligence and poses a relevant question whether AI can become a bane instead of a boon for humans in the near future. The six-episode web series showcases year 2031 where Homo-Sapiens deal with the Robo-Sapiens.

Anand Gandhi, who has co-written and produced the series, said: "OK Computer is an attempt to imagine a world of our near-future together, and laugh out loud while we are at it. The show asks one of the biggest questions of this century: If AI commits a crime, who should be culpable? It asks this question with madcap humour, zany characters and a rollercoaster epic story."

"It's been my privilege to offer unprecedented stories to Indian audiences. OK Computer is a small step in a completely new direction. I hope it opens up the floodgates for science fiction entertainment in India," he added.

The web series has been directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. OK Computer releases on March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Tags:
OK ComputerRadhika ApteJackie Shroffrasika dugalArtificial intelligence
