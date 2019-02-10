हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Satyajit Biswas

2 arrested, cop suspended in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder

Satyajit Biswas, TMC MLA from Krishnaganj, was shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia on Saturday evening.

2 arrested, cop suspended in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas&#039; murder

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested while the Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Hanskhali Police Station has been suspended on Sunday in connection with the assassination of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

Satyajit Biswas, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Krishnaganj, was shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia district by some unidentified assailants on Saturday evening.

Biswas, who represented TMC from the Krishnaganj constituency in the state assembly, was at a Saraswati Puja inaugural event when the incident took place.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby Shaktinagar district hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

TMC leader SK Guha said, "He (Biswas) was a very nice person and a popular leader. According to eyewitnesses, he was killed by two to four assailants at a Saraswati Pooja programme in his village."

Satyajit Biswas
