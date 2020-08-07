BJP launches membership drive ahead of 2021 West Bengal assembly elections

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Friday launched a massive membership drive ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief and MP Dilip Ghosh said, ''Our dream came true in Kashmir. Thousands are joining BJP not just in West Bengal but across the country. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee upheld the flag and protected Bengal. Unfortunately, this is not happening in Bengal now.''

Accusing the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee of indulging in vendetta politics, Ghosh said, ''Our supporters are not safe. Either BJP workers are homeless or in jails in false cases. They are ruining Bengali traditions, culture and education system.''

''Bengali’s have been maligned everywhere. Now they say, Bengalis resort to fights. We are referred to as a non-Bengali party. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was from Bengal itself, he asked Rabindranath Tagore to give a lecture in Bengali because of him,'' the BJP leader said.

Hitting out hard at the state's ruling party, Ghosh said, ''Constantly people are being targeted, attacked in West Bengal.''

''We have started the membership drive now in the state. We welcome all. You can take great pride in saying that you are part of the biggest party. Be a part of ‘parivartan’ - change in the state. Those in TMC who worked for 'parivartan', we are opening our doors for you, come join us. There is no 'parivar vaad' in BJP as it is in TMC as well as the Congress.''

He informed that one can give a missed call on the party's number, log onto the website and register as a member.